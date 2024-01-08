Reasons for Adyen N.V.’s (ADYEY) Rebound

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 11.79% compared to 7.86% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 95.52% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 29.14% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Artisan Developing World Fund featured stocks such as Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY). Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) is a payments platform. On January 5, 2024, Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) stock closed at $12.10 per share. One-month return of Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) was -7.51%, and its shares lost 16.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund stated the following regarding Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included global payments company Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY), cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike, social media platform Snap, Latin American marketplace MercadoLibre, and global streaming giant Netflix. Adyen rebounded after announcing business reacceleration, reduced headcount expansion plans, and clarity on its long-term financial model."

Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 2 hedge fund portfolios held Adyen N.V. (OTC:ADYEY) at the end of third quarter which was 2 in the previous quarter.

