Reasons for the Decline of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) in Q4

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P 500 Index rose 11.7% in Q4 and 26.3% for the year. Investors became more comfortable that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with raising interest rates, leading to a decrease of over 70 basis points in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve’s core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index has been moderating on a year-over-year basis, easing concerns about interest rates. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund featured stocks like AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is a biopharmaceutical company. On March 8, 2024, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) stock closed at $66.50 per share. One-month return of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was 8.29%, and its shares gained 2.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a market capitalization of $206.177 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund stated the following regarding AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) posted lackluster performance in the fourth quarter, particularly in October surrounding the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting, where AstraZeneca presented two underwhelming clinical datasets for a new cancer drug. This was coupled with concerns around a potential new competitor for AstraZeneca’s largest drug in the lung cancer space."

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was held by 48 hedge fund portfolios, down from 49 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.