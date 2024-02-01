Reasons for the Decline of Chart Industries (GTLS) in Q4

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After underwhelming results in Q3, mid-cap stocks made impressive gains in Q4. Mid-cap stocks had a positive year, with every sector performing well. The Russell Midcap Growth Index (up 25.86%) outperformed the Russell Midcap Value Index (up 12.66%) by a significant margin. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) manufactures engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries. On January 31, 2024, Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) stock closed at $116.72 per share. One-month return of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) was -12.29%, and its shares lost 15.43% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) manufactures highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. The company’s stock price came under pressure after it released a disappointing quarterly report, and its earnings came in below investor expectations across a number of metrics. Company commentary also suggested that some sales would be pushed out into 2024. We have since sold the stock."

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) at the end of third quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

