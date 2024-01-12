Reasons for the Decline of Medifast (MED) in Q4

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.07% net of fees versus a 7.04% return for the benchmark, ICE BofA US High Yield Index, and underperforming the S&P 500’s 11.69% gain. Year-to-date the fund was up 12.59% net of fees compared to 13.44% for the benchmark and 26.29% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy featured stocks such as Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) offers healthy living products and programs. On January 11, 2024, Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) stock closed at $61.63 per share. One-month return of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was -12.32%, and its shares lost 52.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has a market capitalization of $671.311 million.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy stated the following regarding Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) fell on the heels of a dividend elimination in conjunction with a $20MM investment in LifeMD, a provider of virtual primary care services, to provide OPTAVIA clients with a weight management program that includes GLP-1 drugs, establishing the company’s entrance into the medically supported weight loss market."

As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) at the end of third quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

