There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About ACO Group Berhad's (KLSE:ACO) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at ACO Group Berhad (KLSE:ACO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ACO Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM3.6m ÷ (RM152m - RM47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, ACO Group Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 5.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ACO Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating ACO Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ACO Group Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of ACO Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, ACO Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 31% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, ACO Group Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 29% in the last three years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

