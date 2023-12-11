There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Atmos Energy's (NYSE:ATO) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atmos Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$23b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Atmos Energy has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Gas Utilities industry average of 6.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Atmos Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Atmos Energy.

So How Is Atmos Energy's ROCE Trending?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Atmos Energy's ROCE has reduced by 30% over the last five years, while the business employed 113% more capital. That being said, Atmos Energy raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Atmos Energy's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

On a related note, Atmos Energy has decreased its current liabilities to 6.0% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Atmos Energy's ROCE

In summary, Atmos Energy is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Like most companies, Atmos Energy does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

