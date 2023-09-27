There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Chin Hin Group Berhad's (KLSE:CHINHIN) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Chin Hin Group Berhad (KLSE:CHINHIN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chin Hin Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM54m ÷ (RM2.3b - RM1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Chin Hin Group Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Chin Hin Group Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Chin Hin Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Chin Hin Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Chin Hin Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.6%, but since then they've fallen to 4.5%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

On a side note, Chin Hin Group Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 48% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Chin Hin Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Chin Hin Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 1,648% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Chin Hin Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.