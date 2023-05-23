There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Cnergenz Berhad's (KLSE:CNERGEN) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Cnergenz Berhad (KLSE:CNERGEN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cnergenz Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM28m ÷ (RM202m - RM53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Cnergenz Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electronic industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Cnergenz Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cnergenz Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Cnergenz Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 54% four years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Cnergenz Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 26% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Cnergenz Berhad. Furthermore the stock has climbed 58% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Cnergenz Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Cnergenz Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

