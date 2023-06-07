There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Dis-Chem Pharmacies' (JSE:DCP) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dis-Chem Pharmacies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = R1.7b ÷ (R16b - R8.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Dis-Chem Pharmacies has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Retailing industry average of 15%.

See our latest analysis for Dis-Chem Pharmacies

roce

In the above chart we have measured Dis-Chem Pharmacies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dis-Chem Pharmacies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Dis-Chem Pharmacies doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 38%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However it looks like Dis-Chem Pharmacies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Dis-Chem Pharmacies has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 54%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Dis-Chem Pharmacies' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 12% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

While Dis-Chem Pharmacies doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here