There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Estée Lauder Companies' (NYSE:EL) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Estée Lauder Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$23b - US$7.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Estée Lauder Companies has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Estée Lauder Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Estée Lauder Companies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Estée Lauder Companies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Estée Lauder Companies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 25% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Estée Lauder Companies have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 48% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

