There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating FedEx (NYSE:FDX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FedEx:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$6.7b ÷ (US$88b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

So, FedEx has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured FedEx's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for FedEx.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of FedEx's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.1% from 13% five years ago. However it looks like FedEx might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, FedEx is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 18% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing FedEx that you might find interesting.

