There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's (NYSE:HBB) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$17m ÷ (US$343m - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

View our latest analysis for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.4% from 44% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

On a related note, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 34% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 33% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding that we think you should be aware of.

While Hamilton Beach Brands Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.