There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Hotel Chocolat Group's (LON:HOTC) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hotel Chocolat Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = UK£8.6m ÷ (UK£213m - UK£61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hotel Chocolat Group has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Hotel Chocolat Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hotel Chocolat Group.

So How Is Hotel Chocolat Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hotel Chocolat Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.7% from 29% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Hotel Chocolat Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Hotel Chocolat Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 59% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



