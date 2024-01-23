There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About InnoTek's (SGX:M14) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating InnoTek (SGX:M14), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on InnoTek is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = S$3.5m ÷ (S$253m - S$64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, InnoTek has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for InnoTek's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating InnoTek's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From InnoTek's ROCE Trend?

In terms of InnoTek's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.5%, but since then they've fallen to 1.8%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From InnoTek's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for InnoTek. In light of this, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

