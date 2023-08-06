There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About James Cropper's (LON:CRPR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at James Cropper (LON:CRPR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on James Cropper is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0091 = UK£687k ÷ (UK£102m - UK£27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, James Cropper has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured James Cropper's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering James Cropper here for free.

What Can We Tell From James Cropper's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at James Cropper, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that James Cropper is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 50% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

