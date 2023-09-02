There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Jersey Electricity's (LON:JEL) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jersey Electricity:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = UK£9.9m ÷ (UK£364m - UK£26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Jersey Electricity has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 9.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Jersey Electricity has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Jersey Electricity's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Jersey Electricity's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.9% from 6.0% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Jersey Electricity's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Jersey Electricity's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Jersey Electricity does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While Jersey Electricity may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

