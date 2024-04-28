There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About KMD Brands' (NZSE:KMD) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at KMD Brands (NZSE:KMD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for KMD Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = NZ$43m ÷ (NZ$1.5b - NZ$248m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, KMD Brands has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured KMD Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering KMD Brands for free.

So How Is KMD Brands' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at KMD Brands, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

In summary, KMD Brands is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 56% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, KMD Brands does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

