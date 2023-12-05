There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Krispy Kreme's (NASDAQ:DNUT) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Krispy Kreme:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0078 = US$21m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$525m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Krispy Kreme has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Krispy Kreme's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Krispy Kreme.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Krispy Kreme Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Krispy Kreme doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.2% over the last five years. However it looks like Krispy Kreme might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Krispy Kreme's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last year, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

