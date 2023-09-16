There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About La-Z-Boy's (NYSE:LZB) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for La-Z-Boy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$180m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$438m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, La-Z-Boy has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured La-Z-Boy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering La-Z-Boy here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at La-Z-Boy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by La-Z-Boy's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 8.7% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing La-Z-Boy, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

