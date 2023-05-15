There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Methanex's (TSE:MX) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Methanex (TSE:MX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Methanex:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$519m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$982m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Methanex has an ROCE of 9.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Methanex compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Methanex Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Methanex doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Methanex's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Methanex is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 31% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Methanex does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

