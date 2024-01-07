There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Motus Holdings' (JSE:MTH) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Motus Holdings (JSE:MTH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Motus Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = R5.7b ÷ (R67b - R33b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Motus Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

JSE:MTH Return on Capital Employed January 7th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Motus Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Motus Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Motus Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Motus Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Motus Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 49% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 49% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On Motus Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Motus Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 32% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

