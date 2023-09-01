There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Oberstdorfer Bergbahn's (MUN:KVO) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Oberstdorfer Bergbahn (MUN:KVO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Oberstdorfer Bergbahn is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0089 = €263k ÷ (€32m - €2.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

So, Oberstdorfer Bergbahn has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.0%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Oberstdorfer Bergbahn has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Oberstdorfer Bergbahn Tell Us?

In terms of Oberstdorfer Bergbahn's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.0% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Oberstdorfer Bergbahn has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 7.3% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Oberstdorfer Bergbahn is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 44% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Oberstdorfer Bergbahn does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

