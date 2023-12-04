There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Powerwell Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PWRWELL) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Powerwell Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PWRWELL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Powerwell Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM11m ÷ (RM154m - RM69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Powerwell Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Electrical industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Powerwell Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Powerwell Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Powerwell Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, Powerwell Holdings Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Powerwell Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Powerwell Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 11% over the last three years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

