There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About technotrans' (ETR:TTR1) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating technotrans (ETR:TTR1), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for technotrans:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €14m ÷ (€175m - €47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, technotrans has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for technotrans compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering technotrans here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For technotrans Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at technotrans doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that technotrans is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 17% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing technotrans, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

