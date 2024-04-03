There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Telephone and Data Systems' (NYSE:TDS) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Telephone and Data Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$158m ÷ (US$14b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Telephone and Data Systems has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Telephone and Data Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Telephone and Data Systems .

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Telephone and Data Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.2% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Telephone and Data Systems is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 38% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Telephone and Data Systems and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

