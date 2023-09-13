There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Ten Entertainment Group's (LON:TEG) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ten Entertainment Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£33m ÷ (UK£276m - UK£26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Ten Entertainment Group has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 5.9% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ten Entertainment Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ten Entertainment Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Ten Entertainment Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Ten Entertainment Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 9.3% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Ten Entertainment Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 21% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Ten Entertainment Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Ten Entertainment Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

