There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Titanium Transportation Group's (TSE:TTNM) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Titanium Transportation Group (TSE:TTNM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Titanium Transportation Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = CA$22m ÷ (CA$364m - CA$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Titanium Transportation Group has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Logistics industry average of 10.0%.

TSX:TTNM Return on Capital Employed January 5th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Titanium Transportation Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Titanium Transportation Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Titanium Transportation Group Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Titanium Transportation Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Titanium Transportation Group have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. However the stock has delivered a 67% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

