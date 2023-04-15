There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Ultralife's (NASDAQ:ULBI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ultralife:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0069 = US$963k ÷ (US$168m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Ultralife has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ultralife, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Ultralife's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ultralife, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.8%, but since then they've fallen to 0.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Ultralife. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 57% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ultralife (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

