There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:WH) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$515m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$405m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.1% generated by the Hospitality industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Tell Us?

In terms of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 18% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 24% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (including 1 which is a bit concerning).



