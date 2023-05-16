Reasons to Invest in Certara (CERT)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund was up 11.20% in the first quarter compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s return of 6.07%. The strong performance of holdings in the Information Technology (IT), Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors and the Fund’s higher exposure to the top-performing IT sector led the fund to outperform in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is a software product and technology-enabled services provider for bio-simulation. On May 15, 2023, Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) stock closed at $20.38 per share. One-month return of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was -16.03%, and its shares gained 5.65% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has a market capitalization of $3.358 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund made the following comment about Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"We established a position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT), a leading bio-simulation company that accelerates the development of new pharmaceuticals by using its proprietary software, technology, and services to model and predict how drugs will behave in individual humans. Certara’s computer-aided mathematical modeling of biological processes and systems is used by drug developers to optimize the lengthy and expensive process of drug development, when the average time and cost to bring a new drug to market is a staggering 10 years and $2 billion, respectively. Certara helps its blue-chip customer base, spanning large biopharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies to make more timely go/no go decisions, inform appropriate clinical trial protocols, optimize dosing, and target statistically relevant patient populations, all of which are critical inputs to timely and cost-effective drug development. The company, which generated $335 million in revenue in 2022, is a market leader, providing an integrated end-to-end platform used by over 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions across 70 countries. Since 2014, Certara customers have received over 90% of all of the new drug approvals by the FDA. Furthermore, 17 global regulatory authorities, including the FDA, Europe’s EMA, Health Canada, Japan’s PMDA, and China’s NMPA use Certara’s bio-simulation software to independently analyze, verify, and review regulatory submissions…” (Click here to read the full text)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 20 in the previous quarter.

