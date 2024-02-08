Advertisement
Reasons to Invest in Revolve Group (RVLV)

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, US stocks experienced a significant surge, causing major indices to record double-digit gains. In the quarter, the fund returned 11.9% (11.7% net) compared to a 14% increase in the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy featured stocks such as Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is an online fashion retailer. On February 7, 2024, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock closed at $15.17 per share. One-month return of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was 3.41%, and its shares lost 41.56% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has a market capitalization of $1.095 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Initiated: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) - RVLV is an online-only fashion retailer targeting Millennial and Gen Z customers. Its site offers a curated selection of premium brands across apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty. Brand loyalty is strong, with net sales retention >90%, Customers appreciate the on-trend nature the curated selection, plus RVLV's ability to offer free, 2-day shipping and free returns is a differentiator versus peers. RVLV has increased revenue at +20%/year since its inception. ROIC has been steadily increasing and is roughly 50% today. RVLV is self- funding with a strong balance sheet (net cash of $270M), and has never used debt. In 2023, RVLV announced its first share repurchase program of $100M (-10% of market cap) to take advantage of the low stock price. Founded in 2003, the co-CEOs, hold 45% of the company."

Top 5 Most Valuable Fashion Brands in the World

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) at the end of third quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in another article and shared the list of biggest small-cap positions. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

