Reasons for the Outperformance of Airbnb (ABNB)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned -7.31% compared to -2.93% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 74.89% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 19.73% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) provides a platform to enable hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests. On October 11, 2023, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock closed at $130.00 per share. One-month return of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was -9.80%, and its shares gained 15.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has a market capitalization of $82.951 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included global online travel marketplace Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). Airbnb again defied fears about weaker travel demand as it experienced continued recovery in cross-border and urban nights and resilient pricing trends, though travel volumes remain mixed."

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 47 hedge fund portfolios held Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) at the end of the second quarter, which was 63 in the previous quarter.

