U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.86
    -34.42 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,635.23
    -85.89 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,558.47
    -152.53 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,984.38
    -10.18 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.98
    -4.28 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.70
    +21.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.65 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7570
    +0.0440 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4600
    +1.1400 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,135.02
    -1,510.59 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.12
    -31.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.57
    -40.99 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

THE REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES REGULAR MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19 PER SHARE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UTGN
  • UTG

DENVER, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE MKT: UTG) announced today the next three, monthly, dividends at a rate of $0.19 per common share per month, unchanged from the per share rate paid for the previous quarter. As of April 6, 2022, the Fund's market price was $34.54 per share and its net asset value was $35.83 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/Reaves Utility Income Fund)
(PRNewsfoto/Reaves Utility Income Fund)

Tim Porter, the Fund's portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer of Reaves Asset Management, the Fund's investment adviser, commented, "We continue to favor high-quality utility and communications companies that pay consistent and growing income streams for Fund shareholders."

The Fund has formally implemented the 19b-1 exemption received from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of these distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after the Fund's year end.

Not less than eighty percent of the Fund's assets will continue to be invested in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water, (ii) telecommunications activities or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services ("Utilities" or the "Utility Industry"). As a policy, the Fund continues to strive to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation.

The following dates apply to the upcoming dividends that have been declared:

Ex-Distribution Date: April 21, 2022
Record Date: April 22, 2022
Payable Date: April 29, 2022

Ex-Distribution Date: May 18, 2022
Record Date: May 19, 2022
Payable Date: May 31, 2022

Ex-Distribution Date: June 16, 2022
Record Date: June 17, 2022
Payable Date: June 30, 2022

The Reaves Utility Income Fund
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation. There were approximately $2.9 billion of total assets under management and 68.5 million common shares outstanding as of April 6, 2022.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.utilityincomefund.com or call 1-800-644-5571. Read them carefully before investing.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member Firm.

REA000524 4/11/2023

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-reaves-utility-income-fund-announces-regular-monthly-dividend-of-0-19-per-share-301521233.html

SOURCE Reaves Utility Income Fund

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeotherm

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 10 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to buy now according to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Davidson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. During the late 1990s […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Top 9 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article, we’ll check out the top 9 stocks billionaire Larry Robbins just added to his portfolio, which also happen to be the only nine stocks added to his portfolio during Q4. Click the following link to jump straight to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), […]

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Twitter Drops As Elon Musk Reverses Decision To Join Board; Nvidia Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday. Twitter dropped after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his decision to join the Twitter board.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 1 Reason I'm Watching Citigroup This Week

    The wheels have fallen off Citigroup's (NYSE: C) stock since its disappointing investor day earlier this year, when management announced new medium-term financial targets that failed to impress the market. Things have only gotten worse with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, complicating the bank's previous decision to sell its consumer banking division in Russia and increasing the chance the bank takes a big charge on divesting the operation. With Citigroup set to report earnings later this week, here's one thing I'll be watching closely.