U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.72
    -48.52 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,840.05
    -372.91 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,973.11
    -158.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.25
    -20.64 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.89
    +3.82 (+3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0703
    -0.0080 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    +0.1030 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0078 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8060
    +1.1860 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,346.80
    +866.05 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.35
    -11.71 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.56
    +20.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND SECTION 19(a) NOTICE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UTG

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

DENVER, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, 2022, the Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE MKT: UTG) (the "Fund"), a closed-end sector fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.19 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Reaves Utility Income Fund)
(PRNewsfoto/Reaves Utility Income Fund)

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Fund estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount per share, attributable to (i) current and prior fiscal year net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source as a percentage of the total distribution amount. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:




Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.09213

48.49%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.00000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.09787

51.51%

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.00000

0.00%

Total (per common share)

0.19000

100.00%




Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative



Distributions from:




Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.43721

32.87%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.00000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.89279

67.13%

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.00000

0.00%

 Total (per common share)

1.33000

100.00%

The timing and character of distributions for federal income tax purposes are determined in accordance with income tax regulations which may differ from GAAP. As such, all or a portion of this distribution may be reportable as taxable income on your 2022 federal income tax return. The final tax character of any distribution declared in 2022 will be determined in January 2023 and reported to you on IRS Form 1099-DIV.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and not for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Presented below are return figures, based on the change in the Fund's Net Asset Value per share ("NAV"), compared to the annualized distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the NAV on the last day of the month prior to distribution record date.

Fund Performance & Distribution Information

Fiscal Year to Date (11/01/2021 through 4/30/2022)

     Annualized Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV^

6.92%

     Cumulative Distribution Rate on NAV^

4.04%

     Cumulative Total Return on NAV*

3.07%



Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5 Year Period Ended 4/30/2022**

5.90%





^

Based on the Fund's NAV as of April 30, 2022.

*

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date return is based on the change in NAV including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these distributions for the period November 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022.

**

The 5 year average annual total return is based on change in NAV including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these distributions and is through the last business day of the month prior to the month of the current distribution record date.

While the NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund's investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

Furthermore, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution and the income, capital gain or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund's distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund's net asset value and the financial market environment. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member Firm.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reaves-utility-income-fund-section-19a-notice-301555662.html

SOURCE SS&C / Reaves UTG

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Best REITs to Buy During a Recession

    Recessions are a challenging time for everyone, but they can be especially difficult for investors. Tightened budgets lead to reduced consumer spending and thus a lack of economic activity. Add in the unknown length and severity of the recession and it's understandable why it's a challenging time to invest.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Has GameStop Cracked the Earnings Season Cheat Code?

    It's easy to see why GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders were feeling pretty good heading into the holiday weekend. The rub is that the video game retailer reports its fiscal first-quarter results shortly after Wednesday's market close, and history hasn't been kind on that front for GameStop investors in recent years. The shares have declined in 11 of its past 14 quarters in the trading day following its earnings announcement.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Twitter: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

    The two sides agreed on a buyout worth approximately $44 billion, but Musk has begun to pump the brakes over concerns of spam and "bot" accounts on the platform. It turns out that shareholders might be looking at a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Shares of Twitter currently trade at roughly $37 per share; this is nearly 32% less than the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for Twitter on a per-share basis.

  • Down 23%, Should Investors Pounce on Microsoft Today?

    With big tech losing its mojo for the first time in a while, is now an optimal time to buy shares of Microsoft?

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • 5 Top Stocks for June

    Concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain snags have all combined to sink stocks as investors prepare for a slowing economy. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), Graftech International (NYSE: EAF), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are all ripe for the picking in June. Chris Neiger (Roku): Investing in a tech stock in this market feels like a decision that could backfire, but there are more than a few good reasons why Roku's video streaming platform could end up being a fantastic long-term play.

  • Stocks: We 'have reached peak bearishness' amid recession and Fed fears, Citi says

    Has the stock market rout ended? One Wall Street firm is making a key call.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Don’t fall in love with your investments, they’ll always break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Gold Fields to Buy Canada’s Yamana to Become No. 4 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in an all-share deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endles

  • Zombie Firms Face Slow Death in US as Era of Easy Credit Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- They are creations of easy credit, beneficiaries of central bank largesse. And now that the era of unconventional monetary policy is over, they’re facing a challenge like never before. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers

  • How Much Of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Brace for another selloff if U.S. stocks reach this technical ‘danger zone’

    According to Jonathan Krinsky, a market technician at BTIG, the new “danger zone” for U.S. stocks corresponds roughly with the 50-day moving average for the S&P 500 , which is presently right around 4,275 although Krinsky believes equities would meet resistance slightly earlier at around 4,250, which is the top end of the “summer chop” range he anticipates. Because of this, Krinsky expects a swift bout of counter-cyclical reversion – where technology stocks lead markets higher, a dynamic that has already been witnessed during the past week – to be the near-term catalyst for a rebound in stocks.