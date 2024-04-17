A rebate check could be on the way for South Carolina residents. Where is the $1.8B coming from?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina residents could get a hefty rebate check because of the mystery $1.8 billion found in a state government bank account — that’s if Palmetto State officials can agree the money fully belongs to taxpayers

“The goal with this bill is to say, ‘if this was South Carolina taxpayer money,’” said Republican State Rep. Jordan Pace. “Then the way we should appropriate it is to give it back to the taxpayers in South Carolina.”

He is one of the co-sponsors of the rebate bill, which reads:

“The fund must be used by the Department of Revenue to provide a one-time rebate for individual income taxpayers that filed a return for tax year 2023. Each return filed for 2023 shall receive a rebate equal to an amount determined by multiplying the total amount in the Taxpayer Rebate Fund by a fraction, whereby the numerator equals the individual taxpayer’s income tax liability for tax year 2023 and the denominator equals the income tax liability for all individual taxpayers for tax year 2023. The department must issue these refunds by December 31, 2024.”

Pace says because the money was “hidden” for the last few years, whatever entity was supposed to use the cash has gotten along fine without it. But state Sen. Larry Grooms, a finance committee member, disagrees.

“The difference is we know, the ownership of the other money that is there, we just haven’t been able to identify the $1.8 billion ownership, whether it’s federal funds, whether it should be in the unemployment insurance trust fund,” Grooms told Queen City News in a phone interview. “But if there’s those that want to get that money without understanding the exact ownership of it or the original appropriation, then maybe they should just rebate all of the state treasury $60 billion that make for a much larger rebate check.”

Berkeley County Rep. Jordan Pace is a co-sponsor of the rebate bill.
On Tuesday, the finance committee released a 116-page interim report detailing the origin of the $1.8 billion fund. Officials concluded the money came from the conversion from one accounting system to another under the control of the office of State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.

They believe he failed to maintain the integrity of the state’s banking and investment records — and that he knew about the unresolved differences for at least seven years.

Research by Senate Finance Committee staffers did not reveal any indications of misconduct or misuse of funds. However, their report finds possible wrongdoing can’t be dismissed due to the size of the errors, the length of time they were concealed, and the inaccurate condition of the treasury records.

“The main question is, ‘Is the money real? Does it actually exist?’ There’s still some question behind that,” Grooms said.

He says the committee offered a few recommendations as well.

“Our first recommendation was that the state auditor no longer works for the people that he’s auditing; that it be a standalone entity to ensure that there be a degree of separation and there would be no conflicts of interest between who is an auditor audits and who he works for,” said Grooms. “Because right now two of the five people he works for, he has to audit them, the treasurer and the comptroller. And there’s a conflict of interest there.”

The committee’s second recommendation was to provide $4.2 million in state funds for a forensic audit of the state treasury and we provide funds to assist the Treasurer with this audit; to find out if any real and then to also just to ensure that where the money rightfully belongs. If it turns out there are unallocated funds, then absolutely I’m all for a rebate for the taxpayer. But that will require extensive work to ensure that we’re not taking monies that were appropriated for another purpose,” Grooms said.

In a statement, Loftis said he had no intention of watching the subcommittee release its report, and claimed senators were using “senatorial immunity” to make false statements about him.

“It should be obvious to everyone that the subcommittee would like to overturn the election of an executive branch official and install a puppet to control the funds of the state,” said Loftis. “Last night, the Treasurer’s Office invested $50.8 billion dollars[sic], and wealthy special interest wants the power, income and other ‘dividends’ that comes with control of the people’s money. The taxpayers of S.C. should be very, very concerned.”

