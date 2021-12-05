The Rebate on One of the Best Panasonic Cameras Expires Soon!

You’ve only got a little bit of time left! When we reviewed the Panasonic S5 a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. In fact, you should dive into our review to see for yourself.

