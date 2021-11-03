U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,660.57
    +29.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,157.58
    +104.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,811.58
    +161.98 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,404.28
    +42.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.33
    -0.53 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0550
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,841.64
    +48.14 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,561.72
    +30.18 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

How Rebecca Zagoory Avoids Photographing the “Ugly” World

Chris Gampat
·5 min read

My name is Rebecca Zagoory. As a photographer, the world around me does the talking; I am compelled to listen, watch, and then capture its moments. Or create new ones where none existed before. What sets my work apart is that, other than cropping, color correction, and the occasional overt use of color for intentional artistic purposes, all work is presented as captured in the lens and without external digital manipulation. The human eye and the brain’s susceptibility to illusion are my central pieces of equipment.

All images are by Rebecca Zagoory and used with permission. Want to get featured? Click here to see how!

I utilize the camera to extract from stone, brick, glass, and steel those elements of a building that give it a living relationship to the viewer as art. Some works capture what appears to be the architect’s intentional form, style, and beauty while others capture ephemeral, contextual, narrative, or abstract experiences of buildings and the built environment.


As an artist, I draw upon this same approach when photographing architectural hubs where thousands of people pass through. Some of my works have unique alchemy, using photography in a way that transforms architecture into a painterly image.


The Essential Photography Gear of Rebecca Zagoory

I used my Rebel T2i for years. Inevitably when I had a gallery showing people would ask, “What camera do you use?” When mentioning the rebel people were disappointed I wasn’t using something more expensive. I find this question funny because I’ve always believed it’s not the camera that makes the photo, as much as, it is the photographer’s eye. We’ve all met people who have every piece of expensive equipment yet are puzzled why they can’t capture a great photo. They don’t understand composition, lighting, angles, etc. So after getting all these snobby looks about my camera. I folded and purchased an EOS 5D Mark IV.


I like to use my lens not always for the purpose they were made. Some of the results are good; some not so good. But, isn’t that what makes one elevate their craft?

Why did I get into photography?

I first got into photography at the age of 15. I got into photography to help with two issues that were plaguing my life. I tend to read about the darker side of life and I have a mild case of agoraphobia. Photography helped me overcome the two sometimes debilitating issues it got me out of the house and I became committed to creating beauty.

Which photographer is my greatest influence?

Margaret Bourke-White – Her extraordinary photos of industrial complexes and architecture mesmerized me. She found beauty in the ugly industrial landscapes. She also looked at architecture as a detail not only as an entire structure.

How did Margaret Bourke-White affect who I am and how I create?

I look at industrial landscapes and architectural structures as possessing ethereal and/or abstract elements. Those elements are what I try to extract when approaching and capturing the subject before me.

How long have I been shooting?

I have been a photographer for twenty-plus years.

How do I feel I’ve evolved since I started?

I firmly believe having worked only with film for years forced me to become a better photographer. Not being able to review your work until the roll is developed forces one to focus intently. You must account for everything because once you leave the subject. It’s game over. You either took a great photo or you didn’t. Sure digital makes it easier, but using film as my foundation, my composition was strong.

My identity as a photographer.

I am primarily an architectural photographer. However, I love to photograph anything that captures my fancy. I try to get the best photo no matter what my subject is. I don’t believe in being pigeonholed into one genre. However, for business purposes most of my work is architectural.


Fundamentally, I am fiercely independent. I like to take a subject that hundreds before me have taken and excavate the hidden treasures that were overlooked. As a photographer and as an individual I have never taken the more familiar road.

Natural light, always. As an architectural photographer, natural light is my assistant. Because I rely on what exists at that moment. I have to make it work. The photo I take at that time and place is the best I was able to create. Natural light is how we see things every day. Of course, some genres require one to use flash or extra lighting. I have never been drawn to those genres.

Why is photography and shooting so important to me?

The world is too complicated at times. My photography offers a visual rest to examine a small part of this world in a way the viewer has yet to come upon.


Do I feel more like a creator or a documenter?

My work falls into the creative format. There is enough ugly in the world and I choose to stay away from shooting that part of life. Because I have several lenses, I can play with focal lengths and apertures to see what might emerge.

What typically goes through my mind when I create images?

When I first come upon my subject, I look for angles. Architecture by its nature is math. So finding lines that intersect, colors, and textures that coalesce is what I strive to capture. In my abstract photos, I am focused on light, texture, color, and subject matter (people moving within a particular shoot). There is always a pattern that emerges which creates the abstraction.

What made me want to get into this genre?

To begin with, my subject be it a building or its interior space is almost always available. I’m not beholden to models, assistants, or extra equipment. I go out find something that strikes my fancy and shoot. In my larger series entitled, Commute (Grand Central Terminal and The Oculus) I am drawn to these tremendous hubs of human exchange.

All images and text are by Rebecca Zagoory. Used with permission. Check out her website!

Recommended Stories

  • What Is Rembrandt Lighting? All Portrait Photographers Need to Know

    Rembrandt lighting refers to a very specific lighting style. More or less, if you think of a little triangle of light, think of Rembrandt. It comes from a very painterly look. And in photography, it can give your subject a really flattering look. There are tons of tutorials out there that tell you all about the history of it. So in this one, we're diving into our archives to give. you more of a practical idea of how to do Rembrandt lighting. We're also going to give you some tips from experience

  • Syrian artist uses olive kernels to create 3D paintings

    This man creates 3D artworks out of olive kernelsLocation: Damascus, SyriaMazen Shibani collects olive kernels from his house, friends and neighborsto create landscapes and famous world sitesOne single piece can have 94,000 kernels He says he knows the art doesn’t make enough money for a livingbut that he does it anyway for escapism(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SYRIAN ARTIST, MAZEN SHIBANI, SAYING:"There aren't a lot of people who buy my work. I just love this art. I fund these paintings and use money that could have been spent on my children and family. My children tried to work with me and they reached a phase where they complete 60 to 70 percent of a painting. But when they saw that there is no income they asked me to burn the paintings and use them for heating."

  • The former jailbird who cashed in on a new way to collect art

    How appealing is interest-free credit to buy whatever artwork you want, from £1,000 up to £100,000, no collateral needed and with 10 months to pay? Meanwhile, the gallery gets paid straightaway.

  • ANDPVA's Indigenous Art Market Opens

    On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Jingle Dress Dancer Nicole Leveck and her two girls, Indiana and Nazarene will be dancing in gratitude and celebration at the opening of Toronto's first ever Indigenous Art Market.

  • APENFT Foundation Launches $100million ‘Art Dream Fund’

    Singapore, Singapore, 2nd November, 2021, — APENFT, the premier NFT foundation and fund, and TRON have announced the formal establishment of the $100million ‘Art Dream Fund’ to explore, cultivate, and support talented NFT and digital artists.

  • A virtual tour of the Asnieres atelier with the great-great-great-grandson of Louis Vuitton

    The Vuitton children played in the garden, rowed on the nearby Seine river, and learned the family trade in the workshops before entering into the business.

  • Media Advisory - Canadian War Museum to livestream Remembrance Day ceremony from Memorial Hall

    The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians from across the country and around the world to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada. On November 11, at exactly 11 a.m. (EST), sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada's Unknown Soldier. To allow as many Canadians as possible to experience this event, it will be streamed live on the War Museum's website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

  • As a Lifelong Dancer, the Ballet by Equinox x ABT Class Is Officially My New Favorite Dance Workout

    As a lot of young kids did, I took ballet classes from my toddler years until I graduated college with a degree in dance (focusing mostly on contemporary dance). From ages 15-21 I also taught ballet to toddlers and teens.

  • Greg Kinnear readies (again) for his Broadway debut

    Greg Kinnear was just a month away from making his Broadway debut in the play “To Kill a Mockingbird” when the pandemic shut theater down in March 2020. The two-time Emmy Award-winner and Oscar nominee is slated to take over the role of Atticus Finch from Jeff Daniels beginning Jan. 5, 2022. “There is nothing in the Greg Kinnear IMDb credits that you will find that will suggest that I am in any way an obvious choice for for taking on this role,” he tells The Associated Press.

  • Darius Rucker Announces 2022 US Theater Tour, Launches Apparel Line

    The country star will also perform ‘My Masterpiece’ on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Beating Q3 Earnings Views?

    MGM Resorts reports third-quarter earnings next weeks as folks return to casinos amid looser Covid restrictions. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Its Bitcoin Mining Power Grows? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • U.S. Energy Prices Are Breaking a Historic Pattern. The Results Could Be Severe.

    The U.S. energy market could be headed for a historic dislocation, writes energy historian Ellen R. Wald.

  • Cooper Standard Reports Third Quarter Results

    Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the third quarter 2021.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Stocks In Focus SAB Spikes On Analyst Action SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares are rallying Tuesday after Baird initiated coverage of the shares with an Outperform rating. SAB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform, debuted on Wall Street last week through a SPAC deal. Filings with the SEC also revealed that SAB's co-founder Christine Hamilton and Eddie Sulliva

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Jumped 10% Last Month. What Drove the Gains.

    Tesla is ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund's top holding at 11%, while Coinbase makes up 7% of the portfolio.

  • Help Wanted: Truck Drivers to Unclog the Supply Chain

    The trucking industry has long been dealing with a shortage of drivers and high job turnover, but supply-chain bottlenecks have underscored the need for new recruits. Here’s how some companies are trying to get them behind the wheel. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

  • The New Chesapeake Energy Is Scoring With High Gas Prices. A Bigger Dividend Is on the Horizon.

    The company beat Wall Street's profit estimates for the third quarter. Management also raised their financial forecasts for 2021 and 2022.

  • Activision Blizzard stock logs worst day in 13 years following downgrades

    Activision Blizzard Inc. shares plummeted Wednesday after the videogame publisher said two of its anticipated game releases would be delayed as the company seeks to right its ship following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, causing analysts to downgrade the stock.