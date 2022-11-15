U.S. markets closed

Reborn Coffee Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REBORN COFFEE, INC.
·11 min read
REBORN COFFEE, INC.
REBORN COFFEE, INC.

BREA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022

  • Revenue increased 22% to $0.8 million in Q3’22 compared to $0.7 million in Q3’21.

  • Revenue increased 52% in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $2.4 million, up from $1.6 million during same period in 2021.

  • Announced plans to open five new Company-owned retail locations in Southern California, which, if and when opened, will bring total count to fourteen stores.

  • On August 16, 2022, the Company completed an upsized initial public offering (the “IPO”), selling 1,440,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

  • Net proceeds raised in IPO were $6.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

  • The Company’s common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “REBN”.

  • Preparing for entry into the B2B market with new RTD Cold Brew Beverages and Cold Brew Super Premium ice cream.

  • Presented at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter of 2022 we continued to build the foundation for long-term growth with ongoing revenue execution and location expansion,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “During the quarter we passed a crucial milestone on our journey with the transition to a Nasdaq listed public company and the addition of new capital to accelerate our growth strategy. With revenue growth driven by strong customer demand, new product innovation and effective operational execution across our retail locations, we are highly focused on our expansion strategy goals supported by proceeds from our recent IPO.

“We recently announced plans to open new company-owned retail locations in Southern California in Cabazon, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Mission Viejo. At each new location, our focus is on creating an inviting store atmosphere which is designed for comfort and convenience at shopping plazas and upscale areas. We continue to believe we have sufficient cash to meet our current pipeline of new locations without the need to raise additional funds. Once these locations are open, we will have a total count of fourteen locations in California.

“Looking ahead, we are highly focused on the openings for our new locations. The Cabazon, Huntington Beach and Irvine locations are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the Mission Viejo location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. We are also highly focused on increasing our customer base and sales, and growing Average Unit Volumes, at our existing stores. We are aggressively moving forward on strategically expanding our footprint in existing and new markets and developing our franchise opportunity. Additionally, new innovative coffee and complementary products produced by experienced co-packers will broaden our reach beyond our retail locations into B2B and DTC sales. Taken together, we believe we are well-positioned to reach our goals for sustained operational execution and year-over-year revenue growth. I look forward to reporting on exciting milestones in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Kim.

Anticipated Milestones

  • Open up to 40 company-owned retail locations.

  • Open 4 flagship locations in the U.S., targeting cities such as San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, and Kansas City.

  • Open 4 overseas locations outside the U.S., targeting countries such as South Korea, Austria, and Dubai.

  • Joint R&D projects with coffee farms in locations such as Hawaii and Colombia.

  • Expand B2B marketing to wholesale clubs and other major outlets and expand ecommerce marketing.

  • Launch new Reborn-branded products such as cascara tea packs, red tea bag packs, cold brew cans and super premium ice cream.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were approximately $0.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately $0.7 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of 22%. Revenue increased 52% in the nine months ending September 30, 2022 to approximately $2.4 million, up from approximately $1.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in sales for the periods was primarily driven by the opening of the Laguna Woods, Riverside and San Francisco locations, and to the continued focus on marketing efforts to grow brand recognition.

Total operating costs and expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, were approximately $1.7 million compared to approximately $1.8 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing a decrease of approximately 1%.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million, compared to approximately $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $4.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to approximately $0.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
REBN@mzgroup.us
949-491-8235

Company Contact:
Reborn Coffee, Inc.
ir@reborncoffee.com

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

4,730,097

 

 

$

905,051

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0, respectively

 

 

350

 

 

 

-

 

Inventories, net

 

 

102,981

 

 

 

88,877

 

Prepaid expense and other current assets

 

 

256,192

 

 

 

191,838

 

Total current assets

 

 

5,089,620

 

 

 

1,185,766

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,297,574

 

 

 

1,110,890

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

2,764,258

 

 

 

2,466,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

9,151,452

 

 

$

4,763,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

20,977

 

 

$

45,748

 

Accrued expenses and current liabilities

 

 

254,586

 

 

 

124,535

 

Loans payable to financial institutions – current portion

 

 

74,810

 

 

 

98,475

 

Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL) – current portion

 

 

10,861

 

 

 

7,957

 

Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP) – current portion

 

 

39,267

 

 

 

42,345

 

Equipment loan payable – current portion

 

 

1,515

 

 

 

15,989

 

Operating lease liabilities – current portion

 

 

654,145

 

 

 

578,419

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,056,161

 

 

 

913,468

 

Loans payable to financial institutions – net of current portion

 

 

14,172

 

 

 

23,228

 

Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL), net of current portion

 

 

489,139

 

 

 

492,043

 

Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP), net of current portion

 

 

127,871

 

 

 

124,793

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

2,261,004

 

 

 

2,011,702

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,948,347

 

 

 

3,565,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 13,119,523 and 11,634,523 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

1,163

 

Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

16,101,017

 

 

 

9,674,036

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(10,899,224

)

 

 

(8,476,904

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

5,203,105

 

 

 

1,198,295

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

9,151,452

 

 

$

4,763,529

 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stores

 

$

2,339,284

 

 

$

1,519,969

 

 

$

827,332

 

 

$

668,184

 

Wholesale and online

 

 

40,587

 

 

 

47,966

 

 

 

10,913

 

 

 

19,630

 

Total net revenues

 

 

2,379,871

 

 

 

1,567,935

 

 

 

838,245

 

 

 

687,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product, food and drink costs—stores

 

 

806,453

 

 

 

565,156

 

 

 

242,547

 

 

 

295,008

 

Cost of sales—wholesale and online

 

 

17,777

 

 

 

21,011

 

 

 

4,780

 

 

 

8,599

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,954,997

 

 

 

2,679,037

 

 

 

1,486,550

 

 

 

1,452,086

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

4,779,227

 

 

 

3,265,204

 

 

 

1,733,877

 

 

 

1,755,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(2,399,356

)

 

 

(1,697,269

)

 

 

(895,632

)

 

 

(1,067,879

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

16,440

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

PPP grant income

 

 

-

 

 

 

115,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

115,000

 

Interest expense

 

 

(39,404

)

 

 

(11,484

)

 

 

(24,428

)

 

 

(5,711

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

(982,383

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(982,383

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(22,964

)

 

 

(878,867

)

 

 

(24,428

)

 

 

(873,094

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(2,422,320

)

 

 

(2,576,136

)

 

 

(920,060

)

 

 

(1,940,973

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(2,422,320

)

 

$

(2,576,136

)

 

$

(920,060

)

 

$

(1,940,973

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.20

)

 

 

(0.25

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(0.18

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

11,844,900

 

 

 

10,437,239

 

 

 

11,679,523

 

 

 

10,842,264

 


Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(2,422,320

)

 

$

(2,576,136

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock compensation

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

575,000

 

Forgiveness of PPP loan

 

 

-

 

 

 

(115,000

)

Operating lease

 

 

27,643

 

 

 

45,620

 

Depreciation

 

 

146,505

 

 

 

129,575

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(4,418

)

Inventories

 

 

(14,104

)

 

 

(7,024

)

Prepaid expense and other current assets

 

 

(64,354

)

 

 

(97,104

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(24,771

)

 

 

(44,455

)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities

 

 

130,051

 

 

 

23,468

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(1,996,700

)

 

 

(2,070,474

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(333,189

)

 

 

(262,673

)

Reacquisition of lease and leasehold improvements

 

 

-

 

 

 

(150,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(333,189

)

 

 

(412,673

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

7,200,000

 

 

 

2,517,763

 

Payment of IPO stock issuance

 

 

(997,870

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

685,961

 

 

 

-

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

(685,961

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from loans

 

 

238,982

 

 

 

1,028,026

 

Repayment of loans

 

 

(271,703

)

 

 

(302,004

)

Repayment of equipment loan payable

 

 

(14,474

)

 

 

(14,390

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

6,154,935

 

 

 

3,229,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash

 

 

3,825,046

 

 

 

746,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash at beginning of period

 

 

905,051

 

 

 

128,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash at end of period

 

$

4,730,097

 

 

$

874,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common shares for repurchase of lease and leasehold improvements

 

$

-

 

 

$

150,000

 

Converting debt to equity

 

$

-

 

 

$

1,032,383

 

Forgiveness of PPP loan

 

$

-

 

 

$

115,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the years for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

8,578

 

 

$

11,484

 

Income taxes

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 


