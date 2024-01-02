Advertisement
Rebounding Retail Stock Could Extend Rally

Laura McCandless
·1 min read

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock is trading flat today, down just 0.1% at $146.80, despite a price-target hike from D.A. Davidson to $183 from $166. Up 40.9% in just the last three months thanks to support from its 20-day moving average, the retail stock has almost fully recovered its mid-August 24.2% plummet.

DKS Jan2
DKS Jan2

The stock's rebound could still have legs, too, as its recent highs come amid historically low implied volatility (IV), which has been a bullish combination in the past. Per Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, there were five other signals over the past five years when DKS was trading within 2% of its 52-week high, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) stood in the 20th percentile of its annual range or lower.

This is the case with the stock's current SVI of 27%, which stands in the low 9th percentile of annual readings. The shares were higher one month later 80% of the time after each of these signals, averaging an 8.4% rise. From its current level, a move of similar magnitude would place the stock above $159, representing new record highs.

Plus, short interest represents 12% of the equity's available float, leaving plenty of pent-up buying power. It would take shorts nearly five days to cover their bearish bets, at DKS' average pace of daily trading.

