REC Silicon - Annual report 2020

REC Silicon ASA
·1 min read

Fornebu, Norway - March 25, 2021: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has published its Annual Report for 2020. The Annual Report is attached hereto.

The report will also available for download on REC Silicon's website: www.recsilicon.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


    Slavia Prague and Czech Republic defender Ondrej Kudela will skip next week's World Cup qualifier in Wales over safety concerns following a racism row involving a Glasgow Rangers player.

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Mexico Inflation Spike Cools Rate Cut Talk: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a four-year low in a tight decision Thursday, after inflation surged beyond all expectations and pushed economists to revise their predictions.The bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. Despite inflation steadily accelerating in recent weeks, nearly half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this week projected a quarter-point cut, as prices for non-volatile core goods stayed stable and the bank’s board seemed focused on domestic growth.However, four economists who previously thought easing would continue told Bloomberg News they now expected no change in the key rate after inflation sped beyond the 4% target ceiling to 4.12% in data posted Wednesday. Sixteen of 23 analysts now see the bank holding at 4% and seven see a quarter-point reduction.The inflation data “will surely leave those who supported a cut with a more fragile argument,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, who now thinks a hold is more likely than a cut. “This surprise is a shame -- both due to its magnitude and that it comes from the core side.”Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis.Some still expect a cut, however, arguing that inflation is artificially high at the moment since it is being calculated against last year’s heavy slump in prices.“We do think that the economy needs it -- in the absence of fiscal support -- and that inflation will be higher mainly due to a base of comparison effect and not really by substantial inflationary pressures,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte.What Bloomberg Economics Says“It is true that inflation (headline and core) have increased, but data remains in line with central bank forecasts that show both inflation metrics falling in the second half and next year. Results imply risks, that is what the market is repricing, but policy makers are unlikely to change their outlook if data is in line with what they expected.“-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America EconomistEasing Over?Banxico watchers will be looking closely for any suggestion in the board’s post-decision statement that the bank’s record easing cycle is over. Analysts’ views vary over whether the bank will cut again later in the year, stay on hold, or even hike rates in line with recent moves in Brazil, Russia and Turkey.Before Wednesday’s inflation print, traders expected 52 basis points in rate increases by year-end. They now price more than 90 basis points in hikes, with rising U.S. Treasury yields adding additional pressure to raise for global central banks.In addition, if the central bank signals its intention to hold for longer, the Mexican peso -- which is Latin America’s most-traded currency -- may be in for further pressure. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreigners out of the nation’s local bonds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thailand Keeps Rate at Record Low, Cuts GDP Outlook With Tourism Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Thailand kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at an all-time low and cut its growth forecast as it lets fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy from its sharpest fall in more than two decades.The central bank held the policy rate Wednesday at 0.5% in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. All 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the hold.Monetary policy must stay accommodative while “fiscal measures must continue to sustain the economy,” the central bank said in a statement. It added that it would “monitor the adequacy of the government measures and various risks,” and is “ready to use additional appropriate monetary policy tools if necessary.”Many economists expect the Bank of Thailand to stand pat throughout the year because of its limited remaining policy space, letting fiscal policy do the heavy lifting in reviving the economy from its deepest contraction since 1998. The central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 3%, from 3.2% previously, as the key tourism industry remains mothballed.“In addition to the weak economy, the other main concerns for the central bank are the strong currency and persistent deflation,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the decision. “Both of these point in the direction of interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future.”The decision comes a day after the government approved steps to help businesses affected by the outbreak, including 250 billion baht ($8.1 billion) of soft loans and 100 billion baht for a program allowing cash-starved companies to park their assets with lenders in exchange for credit.Weaker BahtThe baht was down almost 0.3% against the dollar after the decision, heading for its lowest close since early November, while the benchmark stock index was up 0.2%. The currency, which rose 5.8% against the dollar in the final three months of 2020, is down 3.5% so far this year.“The Bank of Thailand noted that they’ll monitor the Thai baht closely, and we think they’re likely to be comfortable with recent weakness as long as it does not become disorderly,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“With still ‘high’ downside risks to an already soft growth outlook for 2021 and 2022, the door appears open for further support from the central bank, in our view. Even so, we still expect the BOT to lean on other tools to support growth if needed, before considering further depletion of its limited conventional policy space.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistHigh oil prices and low tourist arrivals should mean a narrower current-account surplus, relieving some pressure on the baht, Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas told reporters in Bangkok.“A strong dollar from U.S. stimulus also helps reduce pressure on the baht,” Titanun said. “But we can’t be complacent. We continue to monitor closely and try to fix the structural problem by creating an FX ecosystem.”Other points from the briefing:The central bank raised its forecast for headline inflation this year to 1.2%, while keeping its core inflation estimate at 0.3%Export forecast raised to 10% growth this year, from 5.7% in DecemberGDP is expected to grow 4.7% in 2022, down from 4.8% previouslyRisks to the economy speed of the vaccine rollout, pace of tourism revival and continuity of fiscal supportThe central bank lowered its estimate for tourist arrivals this year to 3 million -- from December’s estimate of 5.5 million -- and 21.5 million in 2022, from 23 million. In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand welcomed 40 million visitorsThe bank cut its estimate for the 2021 current-account surplus to $1.2 billion, from $11.6 billion forecast in December(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Small U.S. manufacturing startups would gain new access to federally backed venture capital under a proposal from Senator Marco Rubio.The Florida Republican is introducing legislation to expand a Small Business Administration program to direct more venture capital to growing manufacturing enterprises. Rubio, a member of the Small Business Committee, has argued that that private equity is too heavily skewed to information technology companies.“As we move to the rebuilding phase, we must help small manufacturing firms that face a debilitating lack of access to critical finance,” Rubio said in a statement . “The success of these companies is critical to confronting the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party’s economic ambitions and to bringing good jobs back to America.”The program provides long-term debt to privately owned and managed Small Business Investment Companies licensed by the SBA that invest in small businesses with prospects for rapid growth. Rubio’s bill would provide $10 billion to SBICs focused on manufacturing by allowing the Small Business Administrator to purchase bonds from participating SBICs.Rubio, who was the Small Business chairman last year, was instrumental in building support for the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the 2020 stimulus packages and that Congress is set to extend. His proposal for spurring investment in manufacturing comes as President Joe Biden is set to unveil next week his administration’s broad economic plan, for which he’ll be seeking bipartisan support.The SBIC program, founded in 1958, has allowed qualified investment managers to bolster private capital with government-guaranteed debt. The current program matches each $1 of private investment funding with $2 in debt up to a cap of $175 million. According to the SBA, 5,641 small businesses received investments from SBICs from 2014 to 2018.In fiscal 2020, the program had $32 billion invested in small businesses, with the SBA share of the risk at $13.4 billion. A total of $4.89 billion was invested in that year to 1,065 small businesses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to "look carefully" at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach. Yellen's remarks came in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, who demanded to know why BlackRock and other large asset managers had not been added to the list of designated institutions. "I believe it is important to look very carefully at the risks posed by the asset management industry, including BlackRock and other firms," Yellen, who as Treasury secretary, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is charged with making such designations.

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

    Filing confidentially doesn't mean Robinhood's IPO is a secret, but it does give the company flexibility.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    The proposed increases would help fund a $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    An estimated 6.7 million kids, disproportionately in minority communities, miss the Child Tax Credit because their families make too little money.

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

    Theoretically, the $80,000 call represents a bet that bitcoin would settle above that level on April 30.

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert