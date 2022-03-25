U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Rec Silicon - Annual report 2021

REC Silicon ASA
·1 min read
REC Silicon ASA
REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon - Annual report 2021
Lysaker, Norway - March 25, 2022: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has published its Annual Report for 2021. The Annual Report is attached hereto.

The report will also available for download on REC Silicon's website:
www.recsilicon.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Douglas J. Moore, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 0749
Email: douglas.moore@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


