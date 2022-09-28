U.S. markets open in 4 hours

REC Silicon - Appoints new CEO

REC Silicon ASA
·2 min read
REC Silicon ASA
REC Silicon ASA

Oslo, 28 September 2022: The Board of Directors of REC Silicon ASA announces that Mr. William Kurtis Levens will succeed James A. May II as the new Chief Executive Offer of the REC Silicon group.

Mr. Levens, a Senior Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Grade Polysilicon and Silicon Gases, is the longest-standing executive at REC Silicon with more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic gas line management, sales, marketing, and key commercial planning in both Polysilicon and Silicon gas businesses. Prior to that, Mr. Levens has held various managerial positions within the industrial gas industry. His insights include Commercial, Operations, Maintenance, Project development and General Management in the Electronic materials-gases. Mr. Levens holds a Bachelor of Science degree from United States Military Academy at West Point.

Koo Yung Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board is grateful for the time and efforts made by James in the period as interim CEO, and in other leadership positions prior to that. We wish James all the best with his new endeavors. We are also delighted to promote Mr. Levens as the CEO of REC Silicon. Mr. Levens has been part of the leadership team since 2005 and brings a wealth of experience in the field of Polysilicon and Silicon Gases. He has demonstrated his ability to building successful organization and businesses.”

Mr. May II was appointed interim CEO in November 2021. The CEO succession will take effect from 28 September 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no.

About REC Silicon: REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company’s registered address is in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


