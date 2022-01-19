REC Silicon - New share capital registered

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

REC Silicon ASA
(Oslo, Norway, 19 January 2022). Reference is made to the announcement by REC Silicon ASA (“REC Silicon” or the “Company”) published on 14 January 2022 regarding the board’s resolution to issue 48,213,001 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company as a result of the agreement relating to a strategic equity investment in the Company by Hanwha Solutions Corporation..

The Share capital increase related to the New Shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 420,625,659, divided into shares 420,625,659, each with a par value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:
Douglas Moore, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 766-9133
Email: douglas.moore@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no.

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


