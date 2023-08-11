Recall: 860,000 Sensio pressure cookers recalled because of burn hazard

Sensio is recalling about 860,00 Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux electric and stovetop pressure cookers because of a burn hazard, federal officials said.

The pressure cookers' lids can unlock and be removed during use, causing hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to people, according to the recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, issued on Thursday, includes stainless-steel electric pressure cookers of 6-, 8- and 10-quart capacity, and stovetop pressure cookers of 5-, 8- and 12-quart capacity.

The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers can be found on the permanent on-product label or the imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers.

What pressure cookers are being recalled?

The item and model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers are:

Brand Electric Pressure Cooker Item No. Size Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No. Size Bella 14467 6-Qt JY-PC20US-5P 5-Qt 14570 6-Qt JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt 14595 8-Qt JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt 14682 8-Qt 14710 6-Qt 14718 8-Qt 14719 6-Qt 14780 10-Qt Bella Pro Series 90072 6-Qt 90073 8-Qt Crux 14721 8-Qt Cooks 22276 6-Qt

What do I do if my grill is part of the recall?

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cookers and contact Sensio for a refund.

How do I contact the company?

Call Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125;

Go online at https://recall.sensiobrands.com and click on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the home page banner and then on, “Click here for more info."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 860,000 Sensio pressure cookers recalled over burn hazard