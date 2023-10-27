Recall: Best Buy issuing recall for over 900,000 Insignia pressure cookers after burn risk

Best Buy is issuing a voluntary recall for nearly 1 million pressure cookers after it was found they could pose a burn hazard to users.

The recall involves 930,000 units of the Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with six- and eight-quart capacity, sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online through the store's website and on Amazon from October 2017 through June 2023.

Best Buy received 31 reports of incidents where the contents of the pressure cooker were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries. Some of the injuries reported were second-degree and severe burns.

According to the recall notice, the pressure cooker has incorrect volume markers on the inner pot, which can cause consumers to overfill it. Hot foods and liquids may be ejected when the pressure cooked is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, which can pose a burn risk.

Customers should stop using the recalled pressure cookers immediately and contact Best Buy, who is offering a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

Best Buy is issuing a voluntary recall of the Insignia 6- and 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker due to potential burn hazards.

What were the Best Buy pressure cookers recalled?

The recalled Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers have these model numbers: NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9 or NS-MC80SS9.

Inner cooker pots sold separately as replacements have these numbers: NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9.

The inner cooker pots are black, with a non-stick coating and embossed markings indicating cup and liter measurements.

