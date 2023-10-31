Recall: Oysters pulled in 10 states over possible E. coli, salmonella poisoning

Raw oysters are ready to be cooked in Anderson, South Carolina on Oct. 21, 2023.

Federal food safety regulators are advising businesses in 10 states to toss a batch of oysters from Canada because of possible E. coli and salmonella contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting.

Future Seafoods, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of all oysters harvested on Oct. 10 and distributed between that date and Oct. 16.

Consumers, restaurants and food retailers who recently bought oysters harvested from Future Seafoods – based in Bedeque, Prince Edward Island, Canada – are being warned because the food may be compromised and could make people sick.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested oysters on Oct. 10 and discovered "the presence of salmonella and unacceptable levels of generic E. coli."

Eight days later, the inspection agency informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the testing results from the contaminated product, the FDA posted online.

It's unclear how many potentially contaminated oysters were sold or whether anyone has been sickened.

What caused the oyster contamination?

The cause of the food safety problem was not immediately known but was being investigated in Canada, the FDA reported.

If eaten raw, contaminated oysters can make people sick, especially those with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with salmonella and E. coli "may look, smell, and taste normal," according to the FDA.

What states are affected by the oyster recall?

The oysters were distributed to retailers and restaurants in the following states: Florida, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

What are the symptoms of E. coli poisoning?

E. coli, or Escherichia coli are bacteria found in the environment, food, and the intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although most bacterial strains are harmless some can make people sick.

Symptoms include diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness or pneumonia, according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms of salmonella poisoning?

Salmonella, or salmonellosis, is a bacterial infection, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving, a fever and abdominal cramps, the CDC reports. Severe cases of salmonellosis may include headaches, lethargy, a rash and blood in the urine.

According to the FDA, people infected with salmonella begin to develop symptoms as early as 12 hours after infection and the illness last four to seven days.

Customers who bought the affected oysters should immediately throw them away.

Those with questions can call the USDA at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

