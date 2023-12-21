Recall roundup: How many children's products were recalled in 2023, how many kids hurt?

More than 100 children's products have been recalled this year, including several connected to injuries and the death of at least one child, according to data from the safety advocacy group Kids in Danger and stories published by USA TODAY.

Between January and November, there were 99 children's product recalls, putting the figure very near to last year's total of 100 recalled children's items. December figures aren't yet available but USA TODAY has written about at least three this month involving lead-tainted applesauce that sickened hundreds of children.

Last year's total of 100 children's product recalls were the highest since 2013 and made up 34% of all the products pulled from the shelves, according to the 2022 Hidden Hazards report. The advocacy group defines a children’s item as any product designed or intended for the care of or use by children under age 14.

Here's what you need to know about this year's recalls and what the consequences of the unsafe products were:

Recall related deaths and injuries

The Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit manufactured by Buffalo Games LLC, of Buffalo, New York, was recalled this year after a 10-month-old died swallowing one of the water beads.

While data for all the deaths associated with recalled children's items this year is not yet available, USA TODAY has written about several injuries at least one such death, that of a 10-month-old who died after swallowing water beads that came in Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits.

Last year there were four deaths involving children's products before they were recalled, a sharp drop from 2021, when there were 14 such deaths. Forty-seven children were injured in 2022.

Two of last year's four deaths were associated with Pillowfort weighted blankets. Children suffocated by unzipping and climbing into the blanket, The 4moms MamaRoo baby swing led to one death when a child wasstrangled by the restraint straps that dangled below the seat. The fourth death was associated with the Goalsetter Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals that detached and fell.

Choking and strangulation hazards were the top hazard category in 2022 with 29 recalls, while burn and flammability hazards followed closely with 28 recalls. There were 19 recalls related to lead content, higher than previous years.

Which children's items have recently been recalled?

In October and November alone, the most common hazard posed by recalled children's products was choking, followed by lead exposure. The recalled products with lead exposure were stainless steel children's cups and children's assorted craft buttons, according to the monthly reports.

Most recently, the FDA is investigating several cinnamon applesauce pouch brands due to elevated lead levels in children. The number of children who have fallen ill due to high lead concentrations has risen to more than 200.

This handout photo show images of applesauce packets recalled due to lead contamination.

Toy recall database

Last year, USA TODAY analyzed and classified thousands of recalls made by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and companies across the country over nearly five decades.

At least 1,127 toy recalls were issued from Feb. 24, 1974, to Nov. 3, 2022. The most commonly recalled items were dolls, plush toys, action figures, and toy vehicles, including from big manufacturers and retailers.

What to do if you own a recalled product?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission works with companies to announce recalls and also informs the public of other potentially hazardous products.

You can check for a recall notice either by searching for it on the commission's website, or by calling them at 1-800-636-CPSC. The notice will inform you to either return the product for a refund, or order a replacement part to make the product safe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Children's product recalls: How many were there in 2023, how many hurt