Recalled applesauce pouches contained lead due to a single cinnamon processor, FDA says

Recalled applesauce pouches that sickened more than 400 children across nearly all 50 states contained lead due to a single cinnamon processor, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday amidst an investigation into the recalled product.

Previous FDA testing showed samples of cinnamon used in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit pouches not only contained elevated lead levels, but the element chromium. According to the Centers for Disease Control, chromium is a naturally present element with trace levels normally found in a person's diet.

This handout photo show images of applesauce packets recalled due to lead contamination.

Ecuadorian officials in Agencia Nacional de Regulación, Control y Vigilancia Sanitaria (ARSCA) - the country's national agency for health regulation - reported Carlos Aguilera of Ecuador, a cinnamon processing company in the South American country, is "the likely source of contamination and is not in operation at this time," the federal regulator announced in an update Tuesday.

Cinnamon sticks sourced from Sri Lanka

The FDA also wrote ARCSA found the unprocessed cinnamon sticks used in the recalled products "were sourced from Sri Lanka" and were sampled by ARCSA and found to have no lead contamination.

U.S food regulators said ARCSA’s investigation and legal proceedings continued this week to determine who is ultimately responsible for the contamination.

The mishap is being investigated by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control.

FDA cannot take direct action'

The FDA said it cannot take direct action with Negasmart or Carlos Aguilera as the agency has limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not directly ship product to the states.

"This is because their food undergoes further manufacturing/processing prior to export," the FDA said.

As of Monday, the FDA reported it had not received any additional confirmed reports "of adverse events" linked to recalled product.

Those who reported being affected by the recalled applesauce ranged from age 1 to 53 years old, the FDA said.

What is lead poisoning?

Lead, a toxic metal once widely used in paint ad gasoline is a neurotoxin that can cause serious harm to a child’s developing brain.

Even low levels of exposure of lead can cause "behavioral effects, delays in puberty, and decreases in hearing, cognitive performance, and postnatal growth or height," according to the National Institute of Environmental Sciences.

Potential health affects

According to the CDC, chronic, "prolonged exposure to chromium through inhalation and skin exposure" has been associated with chronic lung disease and ulceration of skin and mucous membranes. Chromium (VI) is a known carcinogen, public health officials said.

The exact form of chromium in the recalled applesauce products is not known but lead chromate has previously been reported as a contaminant in spices and foods.

Both the FDA and CDC said there's no safe level of lead in children's blood.

"No level of lead is good for you," food safety lawyer Bill Marler previously told USA TODAY. "It's obviously concerning. … Anybody who's eaten this should be tested for blood levels."

If you or your child may have eaten the recalled products the CDC recommends calling your health care provider to get a blood test.

