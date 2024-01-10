Recalled charcuterie meats from Sam's Club investigated for links to salmonella outbreak in 14 states

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether recalled charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations across the country is linked to a salmonella outbreak that currently spans 14 states.

The agency said in a food safety alert posted Friday that 24 illnesses and five hospitalizations have been reported across the 14 states.

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. recalled over 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products last week. The affected products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

According to the CDC's food safety alert, 11 of the 24 illnesses reported are in Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for salmonella, according to a news release. The CDC said testing is being done to determine if the salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain.

What products are affected?

The ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler was produced on Oct. 30, 2023, according to the news release. The recalled products include 18-oz. plastic tray packages containing "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa" with lot code L075330300.

The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages and have a "best if used by" date of April 27, 2024.

The products in question bear establishment number "EST. 7543B" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967" printed with the lot and date codes.

Symptoms of salmonella

According to the USDA, consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, according to the USDA.

Older adults, infants and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Consumers concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charcuterie sampler meats from Sam's recalled, salmonella link probed