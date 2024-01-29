Recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches were never tested for lead, FDA reports

This handout photo show images of applesauce packets recalled due to lead contamination.

The recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches contaminated with lead that sickened hundreds of children were not tested for the heavy metals at the manufacturing plant, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation finds.

An FDA document, first obtained by CBS News, details an inspection of the Austrofood factory in Ecuador that happened at the beginning of December.

The inspection found that "numerous rough edges, chipped, and pitted areas" on a stainless-steel conveyor belt led to metal pieces breaking off and ending up in the final product.

It also found that the raw cinnamon used by the plant contained lead, but the FDA states there are no other issues or illnesses reported involving other products containing cinnamon.

The document states the factory did not test the raw ingredients or the finished apple sauce for traces of heavy metals.

FDA: Ecuador factory did not have 'adequate sanitary facilities'

Aside from listing reasons the applesauce was contaminated with foreign metal bodies, the FDA's inspection found other sanitary issues at the plant.

The document states the plant did not have "adequate sanitary facilities and accommodations."

It also notes steps in the pasteurization process, the process of heating foods to destroy microorganisms, were not adequately followed.

Which applesauce pouches were recalled?

The FDA lists the following brands as recalled:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches - Sold nationally from Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combination stores, and other online outlets.

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches - Sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores.

Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches- Sold at Weis grocery stores.

Cases of lead poisoning

As of January 22, the FDA says it has received 90 confirmed reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. The media age of those affected has been one-year-olds.

As of Jan. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they have received a total of 385 reports on lead poisoning cases across 42 states tied to the recall.

The CDC recommends folks not eat any of the recalled apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. Those who have been exposed should get their blood tested for lead.

The agency has previously said children whose blood results reveal more than 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter are considered by the agency to have elevated levels. The children affected by this recall had 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

According to the FDA, parents should consult a health provider if they believe their children have been exposed to lead.

Signs and symptoms of lead poisoning

Toddlers and children with short-term exposure to lead might feel the following:

Headache

Abdominal pain

Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Toddlers and children with long-term exposure to lead might feel the following:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling and burning

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating

Muscular weakness

Tremor

Weight loss

When did the applesauce pouches recall start?

The first recalls were first issued on Oct. 29 by WanaBana. The FDA later widened that to include Schnuck and Weiss brands.

In three months, hundreds of lead poisoning cases connected to the fruit pouches were reported to the CDC.

According to the FDA, the case involving the recalls is still ongoing and it will provide updates as they are made available.

